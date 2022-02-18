Go to the main site
    New Kazakhstan is a socially oriented state – Marat Bashimov

    18 February 2022, 16:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Director of Expert Institute of European Law and Human Rights Marat Bashimov shared his thoughts on the development of ‘New Kazakhstan’ (Jana Qazaqstan), Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Bashimov believes that the New Kazakhstan will face the real problems of real people and will be a truly socially oriented state without shadow economy and corruption-related schemes.

    «New Kazakhstan for me is a transparent country with fair court system and mutual responsibility of the state and the individual,» he told Kazinform correspondent.

    He also stressed that each individual should respect the law and rights. The state should be just and effective and work for the benefit of its people.

    It bears to remind that after the tragic events that shook Kazakhstan in early January, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared the need to build a New Kazakhstan at a session of the Majilis.

    New Kazakhstan concept is called to offer safer and better conditions of life to millions of Kazakhstanis.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan New Kazakhstan
