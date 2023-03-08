Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

8 March 2023, 12:41
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The release of a new romantic comedy «More than love» is set for March 9. Well-known Kazakh actor Farkhat Abdraimov and esteemed Vakhtang Kikabidze played their final film roles, Kazinform reports.

«More than love» is about love and friendship. The story goes back to the World War II.

The film is directed by Zhenis Tumatayev. He said it is not just about the feelings of two young people, but also about the culture of Kazakhstan and Georgia, about differences and similarities, our history, values and traditions.

Notably, the film was shot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Farkhat Abdraimov died in May 2021 in Georgia.


Related news
Kazakh diaspora marks Nauryz holiday in Washington
Astana Opera: A dedication to the steppe genius
Turan ensemble to go on world tour
Теги:
Almaty   Culture   Kazakhstan  
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
66 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19 in 24h
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 March 22. Today’s Birthdays

News