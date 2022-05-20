Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    New Kazakhstan discussions impossible without regard for global change trends

    20 May 2022, 16:42

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Secretary of State Yerlan Karin addressed the X Congress of Political Analysts themed A «New Kazakhstan» in a new world held in Almaty. It brings together leading analysts, political scientists, historians, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Karin noted it is crucial to conduct a thoughtful and all-round analysis of all the processes occurring in the country and world. It is necessary to debate events and processes from all points of view to get a quality analysis. He stressed that the key trends of the development of global political and economic processes should be taken into account while debating a «New Kazakhstan». He focused on the initiatives of the President on political modernization, highlighting the importance of the constitutional reform and forthcoming republican referendum.

    According to him, the constitutional reform will let move from a super-presidential model to a presidential republic, redistribution of powers and authority, strengthening the role and status of the Parliament, and strengthening constitutional mechanisms for the protection of people’s rights.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Secretary of State of Kazakhstan New Kazakhstan Referendum
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty