New Kazakh Vice Minister of Information named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Eldar Tolganbayev has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Government.

Born in 1981 in Almaty region, Eldar Tolganbayev is a graduate of the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University and the Konayev University.

Throughout his career he held posts at the regional administration of Almaty region, Ministry of Culture and Information, Prime Minister’s Office, Central Communications Service, Television and Radio Company ‘Almaty’.

Prior to taking up his recent post, Eldar Tolganbayev served as the state inspector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.