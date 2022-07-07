New Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Beibut Yessenbayev was appointed as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the Government’s decree, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1985 in Karaganda city, Beibut Yessenbayev is a graduate of the Karaganda State Technical University, the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz and the Kazakhstan Medical University.

He began his career as an engineer and programmer at a private organization. In 2009 he joined the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan as an expert in monitoring and development of investment projects.

He rose through the ranks to become the director of the e-healthcare development department at the Ministry of Healthcare in September 2020.





Photo: primeminister.kz



