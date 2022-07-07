Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 July 2022, 11:14
New Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Beibut Yessenbayev was appointed as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the Government’s decree, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1985 in Karaganda city, Beibut Yessenbayev is a graduate of the Karaganda State Technical University, the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz and the Kazakhstan Medical University.

He began his career as an engineer and programmer at a private organization. In 2009 he joined the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan as an expert in monitoring and development of investment projects.

He rose through the ranks to become the director of the e-healthcare development department at the Ministry of Healthcare in September 2020.


Photo: primeminister.kz


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy