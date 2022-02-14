Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare appointed

    14 February 2022, 13:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aizhan Yesmagambetova has been appointed as the new Vice Minister of Healthcare – chief state sanitary officer of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    Born in Almaty region in 1972, she is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical University, the Kazakhstan Medical University and the Almaty Management University.

    She started her medical career in Almaty in 1990. Aizhan Yesmagambetova joined the Ministry of Healthcare in 2004.

    In 2014 she started working at the Agency for consumers’ rights protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    She returned to the Ministry of Healthcare in 2017 as the director of the strategic development and public health department.

    Prior to the recent appointment she was the Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn