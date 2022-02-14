Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare appointed

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 February 2022, 13:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aizhan Yesmagambetova has been appointed as the new Vice Minister of Healthcare – chief state sanitary officer of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in Almaty region in 1972, she is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical University, the Kazakhstan Medical University and the Almaty Management University.

She started her medical career in Almaty in 1990. Aizhan Yesmagambetova joined the Ministry of Healthcare in 2004.

In 2014 she started working at the Agency for consumers’ rights protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

She returned to the Ministry of Healthcare in 2017 as the director of the strategic development and public health department.

Prior to the recent appointment she was the Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


