Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Kazakh Vice Minister of Finance named

Kudrenok Tatyana
19 February 2021, 20:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bakhtiyar Kozhakhmetov has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt about the appointment from the official website of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Born in 1985 in Karaganda city, Mr. Kozhakhmetov is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Charles University in Prague, and the Karaganda State Univesity.

In 2011-2012 he held several posts at National Information Technologies JSC and in 2012 took up a post at the Ministry of Transport and Communications. In 2013 he become the Deputy Chairman of the Transport Control Committee of the ministry.

In 2014 he returned to National Information Technologies JSC and one year later was named its Deputy Chairman.

In 2015-2016 he held the post of the Deputy Chairman of Government for Citizens JSC and in 2016 again was appointed as the Deputy Chairman of National Information Technologies JSC.

In 2017 he returned to his post of the Deputy Chairman of Government for Citizens JSC.


