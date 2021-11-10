Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture named

    10 November 2021, 12:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Baglan Begbauov has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    Born in 1983 in the city of Turkestan, Baglan Begbauov graduated from the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University and the Narikbayev KAZGUU University.

    He started his professional career as a software specialist. Between 2008 and 2016 he held various posts at National Information Technologies JSC. In 2017 he was appointed as the deputy chairman of the Committee for Legal Statistics and Special Accounts of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    He also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of National Information Technologies JSC between January and February 2021.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously