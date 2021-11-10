Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture named

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 November 2021, 12:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Baglan Begbauov has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1983 in the city of Turkestan, Baglan Begbauov graduated from the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University and the Narikbayev KAZGUU University.

He started his professional career as a software specialist. Between 2008 and 2016 he held various posts at National Information Technologies JSC. In 2017 he was appointed as the deputy chairman of the Committee for Legal Statistics and Special Accounts of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of National Information Technologies JSC between January and February 2021.


