Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New Kazakh Culture Vice Minister appointed

20 February 2023, 09:31
New Kazakh Culture Vice Minister appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Sarsen Kuranbek as the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Government’s press service.

Born in 1976 in Zhetysu region he is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy, and the Karaganda Economic University.

From February 2022 up to the present he held the post of director general of the association of martial arts of Kazakhstan.


Photo: primeminister.kz
Related news
1st deputy director general of Kazakhstan-China Pipeline named
Теги:
Read also
1st deputy director general of Kazakhstan-China Pipeline named
Kaisar Sultanbayev appointed as Chairman of Administrative Police Committee of Kazakh Interior Ministry
Maternal mortality rate declines in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan surpasses US and Turkiye in share of female business owners
PM tasks regions to complete installation of security systems at schools by April
Industry Vice Minister relieved of his duties
Anuar Zhangozin named Chairperson of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools
Government discusses Trans-Caspian International Transport Route development
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News