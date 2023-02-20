New Kazakh Culture Vice Minister appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Sarsen Kuranbek as the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Government’s press service.

Born in 1976 in Zhetysu region he is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy, and the Karaganda Economic University.

From February 2022 up to the present he held the post of director general of the association of martial arts of Kazakhstan.

Photo: primeminister.kz