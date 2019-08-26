Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Kazakh Ambassador to Turkmenistan named

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
26 August 2019, 18:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State decreed to appoint Yerkebulan Sapiyev as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan, Kazinform cites Akorda’s press service.

By the Head of State’s decree, Yerkebulan Sapiyev has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Turkmenistan.

Also, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan decreed to relieve Zhandos Assanov of his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan.

Yerkebulan Sapiyev was born in Moscow in 1975. He graduated from Ankara University (1998). From 1999 to 2003, he held senior positions at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 2003-2004: Deputy, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Entrepreneurship Development Fund JSC. 2004-2006: Chief Expert, Head of the Sector at the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 2006-2011: Counsellor, Minister-Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey. From 2011 to 2014, Yerkebulan Sapiyev held various senior positions at the central office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He served as Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul from September 2014 through July 2018.

