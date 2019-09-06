Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Kazakh ambassador presents credentials in Belarusian MFA

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 September 2019, 09:02
MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarusian First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Yeudachenka has met with Ambassador of Kazakhstan Askar Beisenbayev, who presented copies of his credentials, the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA.

During the meeting Andrei Yeudachenka and Askar Beisenbayev confirmed mutual interest in further advancing Belarus-Kazakhstan relations. They also discussed the schedule and the agenda of joint high-level events, which are supposed to take place soon, BelTA reports.


