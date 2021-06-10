Go to the main site
    New judge of Kazakh Supreme Court named

    10 June 2021, 13:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kanat Mussin, Chairman of the Committee on legislation and court and legal reform of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, was elected as the judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Participants of the plenary session of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament gave consideration to the issue of electing the judge of the Supreme Court.

    Given the fact that former judge of the Supreme Court Denis Shipp was transferred to another appointment, the senators unanimously voted to relieve him of his duties and supported the candidacy of Kanat Mussin for the post.

    Kanat Mussin joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament back in 2016. Prior to that he served as the Chairman of the Legal Council of the Nur Otan Party and the Chairman of the Human Rights Commission under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

