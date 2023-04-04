Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    New investment projects to create 147,000 jobs in Kazakhstan

    4 April 2023, 09:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting acting Industry and Infrastructure Minister of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev told about the measures aimed at industrialization, localization of productions, and modernization of infrastructure, Kazinform reports.

    He said over 800 investment projects worth over 33 trillion tenge will be commissioned countrywide by 2029. As a result, 147,000 new jobs will be generated.

    The said projects are expected to ensnare output worth 9 trillion tenge. Import substitution is projected to stand at 5 trillion tenge, and export to reach 4.2 trillion tenge.

    Besides, this year will launch small-scale industrial zones to provide the necessary infrastructure. The means will be allocated through industrial development funds.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Investment projects Government of Kazakhstan Employment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    Kazakh Government approves rural regions development concept
    Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment re-appointed
    Yerbol Karashukeyev to continue to serve as Kazakh Agriculture Minister
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments