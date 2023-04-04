Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New investment projects to create 147,000 jobs in Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 April 2023, 09:50
ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting acting Industry and Infrastructure Minister of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev told about the measures aimed at industrialization, localization of productions, and modernization of infrastructure, Kazinform reports.

He said over 800 investment projects worth over 33 trillion tenge will be commissioned countrywide by 2029. As a result, 147,000 new jobs will be generated.

The said projects are expected to ensnare output worth 9 trillion tenge. Import substitution is projected to stand at 5 trillion tenge, and export to reach 4.2 trillion tenge.

Besides, this year will launch small-scale industrial zones to provide the necessary infrastructure. The means will be allocated through industrial development funds.


