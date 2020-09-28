Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

New investment projects discussed in Government

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 September 2020, 18:47
New investment projects discussed in Government

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First Deputy Premier Alikhan Smailov has chaired a meeting on attracting inward investment, Kazinform cites the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

The meeting discussed achievements in attracting investment targets.

The projects including construction of an airport, cement plant, poultry farm, plant producing mineral fertilizers and animal feeds and so on were presented by Almaty, Mangistau and Turkestan regions as well as ministries of agriculture, industry and infrastructure development, digital development, innovation and aerospace industry.

The meeting also focused on each investment project for the status of documentation and problematic issues.

The projects presented are believed to contribute to the country’s economic and social development.

Investment projects    Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty