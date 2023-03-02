Go to the main site
    New investment project to be implemented in Kazakhstan’s metallurgy sector

    2 March 2023, 11:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev has met with Deputy Director General of China Nonferrous Metals Mining (Group) Co., Ltd Liu Yu. The sides discussed the issues of cooperation in the construction of a copper-smelting plant in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the ministry's press office.

    Marat Karabayev noted the Chinese company’s successful experience in the implementation of such large projects as Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant, Aktogay, and Bozshakol open pit copper mines.

    «I would like to thank you for choosing Kazakhstan for investing and expanding production capacities. Undoubtedly, we are interested in attraction of investments for the construction of modern and technological processing industry facilities. We are ready to provide all-required governmental support in the project’s implementation,» the Kazakh minister said.

    From the Kazakh side the project is implemented by Kazakhmys Corporation and KAZ Minerals. The project capacity of the plant is estimated at 300,000 tonnes of copper cathode per annum.

    In turn, Liu Yu praised the level of the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation and expressed confidence that the project would give a new impulse to their further strengthening.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

