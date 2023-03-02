Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

New investment project to be implemented in Kazakhstan’s metallurgy sector

2 March 2023, 11:36
New investment project to be implemented in Kazakhstan’s metallurgy sector Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev has met with Deputy Director General of China Nonferrous Metals Mining (Group) Co., Ltd Liu Yu. The sides discussed the issues of cooperation in the construction of a copper-smelting plant in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the ministry's press office.

Marat Karabayev noted the Chinese company’s successful experience in the implementation of such large projects as Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant, Aktogay, and Bozshakol open pit copper mines.

«I would like to thank you for choosing Kazakhstan for investing and expanding production capacities. Undoubtedly, we are interested in attraction of investments for the construction of modern and technological processing industry facilities. We are ready to provide all-required governmental support in the project’s implementation,» the Kazakh minister said.

From the Kazakh side the project is implemented by Kazakhmys Corporation and KAZ Minerals. The project capacity of the plant is estimated at 300,000 tonnes of copper cathode per annum.

In turn, Liu Yu praised the level of the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation and expressed confidence that the project would give a new impulse to their further strengthening.


Related news
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
Теги:
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
66 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19 in 24h
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 March 22. Today’s Birthdays

News