    New intl flights to be launched from Almaty

    7 April 2023, 13:25

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The number of international flights from Almaty Airport will be raised to 67, according to Almaty International Airport Alp Er Tunga Ersoy said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, in 2022, more than 7.2 million passengers arrived in Almaty Airport last year. 64,697 flights were operated.

    «This year we expect over 8 million passengers, more than 70,000 flights and 97,000 cargo flights,» he noted.

    «We expect also new flights to Ashgabat, Yerevan, Karachi, Kutaisi, Lahore, and Muscat, a total of 67 new flights,» he added.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

