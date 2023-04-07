New intl flights to be launched from Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The number of international flights from Almaty Airport will be raised to 67, according to Almaty International Airport Alp Er Tunga Ersoy said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

According to him, in 2022, more than 7.2 million passengers arrived in Almaty Airport last year. 64,697 flights were operated.

«This year we expect over 8 million passengers, more than 70,000 flights and 97,000 cargo flights,» he noted.

«We expect also new flights to Ashgabat, Yerevan, Karachi, Kutaisi, Lahore, and Muscat, a total of 67 new flights,» he added.



