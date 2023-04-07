Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New intl flights to be launched from Almaty

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 April 2023, 13:25
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The number of international flights from Almaty Airport will be raised to 67, according to Almaty International Airport Alp Er Tunga Ersoy said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

According to him, in 2022, more than 7.2 million passengers arrived in Almaty Airport last year. 64,697 flights were operated.

«This year we expect over 8 million passengers, more than 70,000 flights and 97,000 cargo flights,» he noted.

«We expect also new flights to Ashgabat, Yerevan, Karachi, Kutaisi, Lahore, and Muscat, a total of 67 new flights,» he added.


