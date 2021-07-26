Go to the main site
    New infectious hospital unveiled in Semey

    26 July 2021, 15:37

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – A brand-new infectious hospital was unveiled in Semey on Monday, July 26, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The new 300-bed infectious facility will offer treatment for COVID-19 patients.

    Head of the hospital Yerlan Shakenov said there are 20 intensive care rooms. In his words, the hospital is already receiving patients.

    All doctors and workers of the hospital were fully vaccinated and the facility is fully supplied with all necessary pharmaceuticals.

    There are plans to build a modernly equipped infectious center in the city as well.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

