    New infectious facility to be built in Nur-Sultan

    15 October 2021, 17:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A new infectious hospital is set to be built in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, akim (mayor) Altai Kulginov said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the extraordinary session of the capital’s maslikhat, mayor Kulginov said 16 hospitals in the city were turned into infectious facilities for COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.

    Now, according to him, when the situation with the coronavirus pandemic has stabilized in the city there is a need to build one more infectious facility.

    Kulginov stressed it is unclear when the new wave of the pandemic will begin. To this end, it is crucial to construct an infectious facility in the Kazakh capital.

    It is highly likely that the new infectious facility will be built next to the module COVID-19 hospital in Nur-Sultan.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

