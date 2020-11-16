Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      East Kazakhstan region

    New infectious diseases hospital to be opened in Ust-Kamenogorsk

    16 November 2020, 19:20

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – A new infectious diseases hospital is due to be opened in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the briefing the East Kazakhstan Health Office Spokesperson Askar Khoroshash said that a total of 40 infectious diseases hospitals with 6,010 beds have been rolled out amid the second wave of COVID-19. 733 doctors and 1,483 mid-level health workers are working in them.

    According to him, a new 150-bed hospital fitted with modern equipment is to be opened this week in the building which has undergone major repairs. The building previously housed the Emergency Hospital of the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, which has moved to the city hospital 4.

    Notably, the region has so far reported a total of 13,705 COVID-19 cases.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    East Kazakhstan region Coronavirus COVID-19 Oskemen
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Akmola region to develop mechanical engineering industry
    Cyclone Mocha largely destroyed temporary shelters in northern Myanmar, ASEAN finds
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    2 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    3 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    4 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
    5 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west