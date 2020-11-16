Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New infectious diseases hospital to be opened in Ust-Kamenogorsk

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 November 2020, 19:20
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – A new infectious diseases hospital is due to be opened in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the briefing the East Kazakhstan Health Office Spokesperson Askar Khoroshash said that a total of 40 infectious diseases hospitals with 6,010 beds have been rolled out amid the second wave of COVID-19. 733 doctors and 1,483 mid-level health workers are working in them.

According to him, a new 150-bed hospital fitted with modern equipment is to be opened this week in the building which has undergone major repairs. The building previously housed the Emergency Hospital of the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, which has moved to the city hospital 4.

Notably, the region has so far reported a total of 13,705 COVID-19 cases.


