New infectious diseases hospital opens in Kokshetau

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 November 2020, 19:38
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – A new 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital for patients suffering from serious infectious diseases has been commissioned in Kokshetau city today. The construction of the hospital cost KZT7.2bn, Kazinform cites the internal policy department.

The hospital houses 8 separate blocks each provided with its own ventilation and water supply system to prevent infections from spreading.

Built in compliance with the necessary requirements, the hospital has the modern diagnostic and laboratory equipment, including CT scans, digital multi-purpose X-ray machines, mobile X-ray machines, and expert-class ventilators. It is said that around 300 medical workers are to work in it.

According to Yermek Marzhikpayev, Governor of Akmola region, Akmola region takes the measures to prepare for the possible second wave of COVID-19. The region's stabilization fund is to replenish stockpiles of pharmacies with pharmaceuticals worth KZT500mln.

The region has also received 8 mobile medical complexes, 38 mobile resuscitation vehicles, 24 patrol vehicles, and 4 special fire-fighting vehicles.

