Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kostanay region

    New infectious diseases hospital for COVID-19 patients opened in Kostanay

    3 November 2020, 14:40

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – A new 200-bed infectious diseases hospital for COVID-19 patients has been commissioned in Kostanay city, Kazinform cites the social control group.

    The newly opened hospital has already welcomed its first patients.

    According to the regional hospital’s Chief Physician Yuria Moiseeva, the hospital is provided with the state-of-the-art equipment, including a unique lung ventilation system to make sure the staff and patients are protected from additional risks of infection.

    The hospital's red zones have clean zones for staff to file documents or rest.

    A centralized supply of oxygen to patients’ wards is possible through an oxygen system. It is also said that there is no need for patients on hemodialysis to move as a water treatment system is connected to intensive care beds.

    It is also added that the hospital's emergency room is equipped with modern X-ray machines and CT scans.



    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kostanay region COVID-19 Kostanay
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region