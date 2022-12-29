Go to the main site
    New Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan named

    29 December 2022, 13:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed the candidature of Artur Lastayev for the post of the Human Rights Commissioner at the session of the Kazakh Senate, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Deputies of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament supported the candidature.

    Born in 1983, Artur Lastayev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    He started his career as an assistant prosecutor of the Bostandyk district in 2006 in Almaty. Then he worked at the head office of the Prosecutor General’s Office for five years.

    Since January 2016 he was the representative of the Prosecutor’s General Office – adviser of the Permanent Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the United Nations Office at Geneva.

    In 2018, he was the representative of the Prosecutor’s General Office in Europe – advisor at the Kazakh Embassy in Switzerland. After that, he headed the International and Legal Cooperation Service of the Prosecutor’s General Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

