New hospitals to be built in several cities of Kazakhstan – Health Ministry

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 February 2022, 16:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat revealed Tuesday in what cities of Kazakhstan new hospitals will be constructed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government’s session on Tuesday, Minister Giniyat said five multifunctional hospitals and three general hospitals are to be constructed in the cities of Kazakhstan in three upcoming years.

As part of the ‘Healthy Nation’ national project, according to Azhar Giniyat, five hospitals will be built in the cities of Almaty, Shymkent, Karaganda, Aktobe and Nur-Sultan. Three more are to appear in Turkestan, Petropavlovsk and Kokshetau cities.

12 more healthcare facilities are to be put into commission gradually starting from 2026.


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Healthcare  
