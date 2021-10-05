Go to the main site
    New hospitals, schools to be constructed in Mangistau region

    5 October 2021, 10:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asset Irgaliyev revealed the plans on construction of new hospitals and outpatient clinics in Mangistau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the Government’s session on Tuesday, Minister Irgaliyev said up to 16 healthcare facilities are to be built in the region, including a multi-specialty hospital in Aktau city, an outpatient clinic and many more.

    He also announced construction of a number of schools as well as cultural and sport facilities in the region.

    «24 schools are to be constructed in the region in the nearest future. Construction of modernly equipped colleges is also planned,» the minister noted.

    According to Irgaliyev, a museum, a drama theater, a stadium, an ice arena, three sport complexes and other sport facilities are to be constructed as well.

    Earlier at the Government session, Minister Irgaliyev made a presentation of the Comprehensive Plan for the development of Mangistau region. The total volume of investment, according to the plan, will total 2.1 trillion tenge. Private investment will amount to 1.6 trillion tenge.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Construction Kazakhstan
