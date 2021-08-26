Go to the main site
    New Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Belgium

    26 August 2021, 10:46

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM – A Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan has been opened in Brussels, Belgium, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Anna Susarova has been named new Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan.

    On Wednesday, the ceremony of handing over an exequatur and patent to the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Walloon Brabant province, Belgium, took place at the Kazakh Embassy. The event took place the same day Kazakhstan and Belgium established diplomatic relations.

    During the event, Kazakh Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan noted the importance of the institution of honorary consuls, which, according to him, is an effective instrument for developing trade and economic, and cultural cooperation.

    The event also discussed the concrete plans for attracting foreign investments in the Kazakh economy, promoting Kazakhstani exports, and implementing cultural and humanitarian projects.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

