    New Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Ukraine appointed

    28 April 2021, 20:14

    KYIV. KAZINFORM The official presentation of the consular exequatur to the new Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in the city of Dnipro, Inna Medyanik, took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

    The exequatur was handed over by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevhenii Yenin in presence of Ambassador of Kazakhstan Darkhan Kaletaev, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

    The parties expressed confidence in the further deepening of cooperation between the two countries in all areas of interaction.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Kazakhstan and Ukraine Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
