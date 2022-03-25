Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

New Hemodialysis Centre opens its doors in Atyrau

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 March 2022, 12:42
New Hemodialysis Centre opens its doors in Atyrau

ATYAU. KAZINFORM A new Hemodialysis Centre opened its doors in Atyrau at the regional hospital #1, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional communications service, Governor Makhambet Dosmukhambetov visited the new centre to wish health workers success and patients health.

The centre was opened with the support of the regional healthcare department under the PPPs.

It is expected to treat 80 patients with chronic kidney diseases. It has 11 special dialysis machines to clean patients’ blood. As stated there one procedure costs some KZT 40,000. The centre treats free of charge.

photo

photo

photo


Atyrau region   Healthcare   Atyrau  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden