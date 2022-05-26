Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New head of sports department of Almaty named

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 May 2022, 19:10
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Yerden Khairullin was named head of the sports department of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

Yerden Khairullin received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the Kanysh Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University in 2009 and 2011.

Between 2012 and 2019, he was a chief specialist of the entrepreneurship and industry development department, head of the entrepreneurship and industry development department of the office of the head of Almalonsk district.

In 2019 and 2022, he was Deputy head of Almalinsk district, Almaty city.


Almaty   Appointments, dismissals  
