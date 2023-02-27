Go to the main site
    New head of Sports and Physical Culture Committee named

    27 February 2023, 12:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Yerbol Myrzabossynov was appointed the new Chairman of the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh prime minister.

    Born in 1984 in East Kazakhstan region, Myrzabossynov is a graduate of the Semipalatinsk State Pedagogic Institute, the Kazakh Humanitarian and Legal Innovative University and the Kazakh Academy of Sports and Tourism.

    He began his professional career in 2005 at the Semipalatinsk State Pedagogic Institute and then worked for the State Medical University in Semey from 2009 through 2014.

    He also was the director of Kyzylzhar Arlandary sports club, managing director of Qazaq kuresi association and rector of the Academy of Physical Culture and Mass Sports between 2018 and 2021.

    He is a merited coach of the Republic of Kazakhstan and a master of sports in sambo, judo and qazaq kuresi.

