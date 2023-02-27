Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New head of Sports and Physical Culture Committee named

27 February 2023, 12:48
New head of Sports and Physical Culture Committee named Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Yerbol Myrzabossynov was appointed the new Chairman of the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh prime minister.

Born in 1984 in East Kazakhstan region, Myrzabossynov is a graduate of the Semipalatinsk State Pedagogic Institute, the Kazakh Humanitarian and Legal Innovative University and the Kazakh Academy of Sports and Tourism.

He began his professional career in 2005 at the Semipalatinsk State Pedagogic Institute and then worked for the State Medical University in Semey from 2009 through 2014.

He also was the director of Kyzylzhar Arlandary sports club, managing director of Qazaq kuresi association and rector of the Academy of Physical Culture and Mass Sports between 2018 and 2021.

He is a merited coach of the Republic of Kazakhstan and a master of sports in sambo, judo and qazaq kuresi.


Related news
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
Теги:
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 March 22. Today’s Birthdays

News