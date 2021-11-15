Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New head of Sports and Physical Culture Affairs Committee named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 November 2021, 11:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Samat Yergaliyev has been appointed as the Chairman of the Sports and Physical Culture Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1979 in Almaty region, Samat Yergaliyev graduated from the Kunayev Eurasian Law Academy and the Buketov Karaganda State University.

He began his professional career in 2004 in private sector. Between 2018 and 2020 he was the director of the Republican State Budget-Supported Enterprise «Directorate for the development of sport».

From April through November 2020 he was the acting head of the physical culture and sport department of Nur-Sultan city.

Since 2020 he served as the head of the physical culture and sport department of Nur-Sultan city.


Government of Kazakhstan   Sport   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
