Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New head of Social Health Insurance Fund named

9 March 2023, 16:00
New head of Social Health Insurance Fund named Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sabit Akhmetov is appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of the Social Health Insurance Fund of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Born in 1979 he is a graduate of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

Prior to the appointment he headed the government procurement and quasi-public procurements legislation department of the Kazakh Finance Ministry.


Related news
Kazakhstan names Digital Development Minister
Tamara Duissenova reappointed as Kazakh Labor Minister
Askhat Oralov reappointed Culture Minister of Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Bolat Akchulakov appointed Advisor to President of Kazakhstan
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Darkhan Kydyrali assigned as Information Minister
Kazakhstan names Digital Development Minister
Azhar Giniyat designated as Kazakh Healthcare Minister
Kazakhstan names Industry Minister
Tamara Duissenova reappointed as Kazakh Labor Minister
Kazakhstan renominates Justice Minister
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News