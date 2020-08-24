Go to the main site
    New head of Shymkent department for religious affairs appointed

    24 August 2020, 16:01

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Alzhan Tuyakbayev has been appointed as the new head of Shymkent department for religious affairs by the decision of the mayor of the city, Kazinform has learnt from the city’s press service.

    Born in 1971, Mr. Tuyakbayev served at the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan from 1992 till 2017. Afterwards, he took up the post of the director of ITS security group LLP in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    Since 2019 and prior to the recent appointment he has been heading the Commission for fight against terrorism of the Office of the Mayor of Shymkent city.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals
