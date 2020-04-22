Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New head of Quality Control Committee named

Alzhanova Raushan
22 April 2020, 20:18
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Timur Sultangaziyev was appointed chairman of the Committee for Quality and Safety of Goods and Services under the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to primeminister.kz.

By order of the Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Timur Sultangaziyev was appointed Chairman of the Committee for Quality Control and Safety of Goods and Services of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Timur Sultangaziyev was born in 1982 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Kazakh National Medical University, the Tulane University of the USA.

