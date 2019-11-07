Go to the main site
    New head of Public Revenue Department in Almaty named

    7 November 2019, 17:03

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Agzhigit Bekberdiyev has become the new head of the Public Revenue Department of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

    He was appointed to the post in line with the decree of the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Minister of Finance.

    Born in 1965, Mr. Bekberdiyev began his professional career in 1989. He took up various posts at the tax authorities of Almaty city and the region.

    Since 2014 he has served as the head of the Public Revenue Department of Almalinsk district of Almaty city.

