Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New head of Public Revenue Department in Almaty named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 November 2019, 17:03
New head of Public Revenue Department in Almaty named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Agzhigit Bekberdiyev has become the new head of the Public Revenue Department of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

He was appointed to the post in line with the decree of the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Minister of Finance.

Born in 1965, Mr. Bekberdiyev began his professional career in 1989. He took up various posts at the tax authorities of Almaty city and the region.

Since 2014 he has served as the head of the Public Revenue Department of Almalinsk district of Almaty city.

Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana