Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New head of Public Health Department of Almaty city named

    2 June 2020, 11:17

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kamalzhan Nadyrov has been appointed as the new head of the Public Health Department of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

    Prior to the appointment approved by Almaty mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev Mr. Nadyrov has worked as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Born in 1983, Mr. Nadyrov is a graduate of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, Turan University and Nazarbayev University. He also studied at a number of reputable universities abroad, in the U.S. and Singapore.

    In 2017-2019 he was the head of the Public Health Department of Astana city (nor Nur-Sultan). In March 2019 he took up the post of the Vice Minister of Healthcare.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region