Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New head of Public Health Department of Almaty city named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 June 2020, 11:17
New head of Public Health Department of Almaty city named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kamalzhan Nadyrov has been appointed as the new head of the Public Health Department of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

Prior to the appointment approved by Almaty mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev Mr. Nadyrov has worked as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1983, Mr. Nadyrov is a graduate of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, Turan University and Nazarbayev University. He also studied at a number of reputable universities abroad, in the U.S. and Singapore.

In 2017-2019 he was the head of the Public Health Department of Astana city (nor Nur-Sultan). In March 2019 he took up the post of the Vice Minister of Healthcare.


Almaty   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana