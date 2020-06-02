New head of Public Health Department of Almaty city named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kamalzhan Nadyrov has been appointed as the new head of the Public Health Department of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

Prior to the appointment approved by Almaty mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev Mr. Nadyrov has worked as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1983, Mr. Nadyrov is a graduate of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, Turan University and Nazarbayev University. He also studied at a number of reputable universities abroad, in the U.S. and Singapore.

In 2017-2019 he was the head of the Public Health Department of Astana city (nor Nur-Sultan). In March 2019 he took up the post of the Vice Minister of Healthcare.