New head of President’s Representative Office in Parliament appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has decreed today to appoint BeibitIssabayev as Head of the Representative Office of the President of the Republicof Kazakhstan in the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinformreports with reference to the Akorda press service.

By the same decree, Issabayev was relieved of his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Beibit Issabayev was born on December 4, 1962. In 1999, he graduated from the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 1985 through 1994, he worked in mass media: Editor-in-Chief at Orken (Horizon) Newspaper, General Director of Kazakh Television.

After that, he rose through the ranks from Deputy Mayor of Almaty (1994-1997) to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic (2009-2015).

Since March 16, 2015, he has served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Beibit Issabayev holds a Ph.D. in Political Science. He speaks Kazakh, Russian, English, and Turkish.

He has been awarded the orders of Parasat and Kurmet, «For merits» (CIS), and the Republic of Kazakhstan Certificate of Honor, medals of Kazakhstan and foreign countries.