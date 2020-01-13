Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New head of Physical Culture and Sports Department of Karaganda region named

    13 January 2020, 16:43

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Temirkhan Abylayev has been appointed as new head of the Physical Culture and Sports Department of Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

    Born in 1973 Temirkhan Abylayev is a graduate of the Baikonyrov Zhezkazgan University and the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    In 1997 he began working as a PE teacher and rose to the post of a school principal in 2008. In 2010-2015 he headed the Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic reserve in Zhezkazgan.

    Until the recent appointment he was the head of the Regional specialized children and youth sports school.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region