    New head of National Security Committee department in Zhambyl rgn named

    14 January 2022, 19:04

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Nurlan Karibzhanov is appointed the head of the Kazakh National Security Committee department in Zhambyl region.

    Governor Berdibek Saparbayev introduced the new head of the department at the regular meeting of the regional operations headquarters. The Governor stressed that it is crucial to fulfill the tasks set at the previous sessions of the headquarters. The key is the people’s unity and peace. The main goal is to ensure people’s safety. People should feel safe, adults should go to work, children should attend schools, kindergartens.

    Acting head of the regional police department Bakhyt Ratayev reported on the work done, detection and detainment of participations of the mass riots occurred early January and gunmen, withdrawal of weapons.

    As stated there, 143 weapons were detected and withdrawn as of today.

    Those attending also reported on the work of 31 checkpoints in the territory of the region.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

