New head of Medeu district in Almaty named

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 May 2022, 15:58
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - By order of the Mayor of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev and as agreed with the Kazakh President Administration and Maslikhat of Almaty Yerkebulan Orazalin was named the new akim (head) of Medeu district, Kazinform cites the press service of Almaty's administration office.

Yerkebulan Orazalin's career began in 2002 as an expert in the information and communication department of the Information and Analytical Center of Almaty city.

In 2005 and 2007, he worked as an expert at the Institute of World Economy and Politics under the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan.

From 2016 to 2019, he worked as Deputy Head of Auyezov district of Almaty city being responsible for the issues of social sphere and entrepreneurship.

In 2019, Orazalin headed the entrepreneurship and investment department of Almaty city.


Almaty   Appointments, dismissals  
