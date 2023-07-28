Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+27+29℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New head of KazakhFilm Studio named

    28 July 2023, 12:35

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov introduced a new head of KazakhFilm Studio, Azamat Satybaldy, to the staff, Kazinform refers to the Ministry’s press service.

    Addressing those present Askhat Oralov said the ministry plans to increase the share of the domestic movies in the general release, including animated films up to 35% by 2030. The goal is to raise the number of movies released in Kazakh up to 30%.

    The minister wished the new head and the staff further success.

    Throughout his career Satybaldy worked at the Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theatre, headed the Gabit Musrepov Kazakh State Academic Children’s and Youth Theatre, rector of the Temirbek Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of Presidential Administration’s strategic planning department named
    Popular
    1 TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President and Jordan’s media companies to cooperate
    2 Kazakh capital to host 1st Central Asian Oncology Week
    3 Astana Qazaqstan Team to vie for top honors at BEMER Cyclassics 2023
    4 Kazakhstan’s south to brace for sweltering temperatures
    5 Climate debate: Influencers go on immersion trips in the Amazon